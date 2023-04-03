Vietnam seeks representatives for Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship





The national qualifying round was held simultaneously in Hanoi, central city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, right after the launching

ceremony on April 2.



This year’s edition saw the participation of teams from localities with limited learning conditions such as Lang Son, Yen Bai, Bac Kan and Dak Lak provinces for the first time.



Contestants compete in two versions of Microsoft Office 2016 and 2019 with three segments of Word, Excel and Powerpoint.



After the national competition round wraps up, Vietnam will have six representatives at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship scheduled to be held in July in the US State of Florida.



In the national round, the organising committee will award a first prize, three second, five third and 12 consolation prizes, as well as a prospective award to outstanding students.

According to Nguyen Thien Tu, Director of the Centre for Vietnam Youth Talent, Science and Technology (CYTAST) under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, co-head of the MOSWC Vietnam organising board, after 13 successful editions, the contest has become an attractive intellectual playground, helping young people improve digital capability and create momentum for future development.

The MOS World Championship has been held annually by the Certiport Corporation of the US since 2002 for students aged from 13 to 22 on a global scale. Contestants compete with their peers to prove their superior skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, culminating in the most popular technology skills competition on Microsoft Office.



After 13 years of participation in the contest, Vietnam has won four gold, three silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Last year, the Vietnamese team bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze medals, ranking first at the 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship in the US./.