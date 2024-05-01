Making news
Vietnam secures two more tickets to Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Since 2022, both Linh and Phat have set their own determination to participate in various international tournaments in order to accumulate their individual points and achieve a good position on the Badminton World Federation rankings.
Currently, the players are focusing on training inside the country. They also plan to compete in some international tournaments in May and June for best preparation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic.
So far, Vietnam has secured 10 official slots to participate in the Olympics, including those badminton, shooting, swimming, cycling), weightlifting, boxing, canoeing, and rowing./.