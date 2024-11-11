Vietnam secures first place at 15th world bodybuilding championships

Bodybuilder Le Thi Kim Cuong wins two gold medals in the Fitness and Sport Physique categories for women over 1.65m. (Photo: VNA)

Bagging 10 gold medals, Vietnam secured the first place on the overall medal tally at the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships, which took place in the Maldives from November 8-11.

The Vietnamese team also earned five silver and 11 bronze medals, while India and Thailand finished second and third, respectively.

Vietnam sent a total of 20 athletes to the Maldives, including eight female and 12 male competitors. Notably, female bodybuilder Tran Thi Cam Tu won a gold medal in the women's up-to-1.65m fitness event.

In the classic bodybuilding category for men under 1.6m, Pham Van Phuoc successfully defended his championship title.

Additionally, Tran Hoang Duy Thuan surprised many by winning a gold in the Athletic Physique category for male athletes under 1.67m.

Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong achieved remarkable successes, winning two gold medals in the Fitness and Sport Physique categories for women over 1.65m.

The tournament attracted 380 athletes from 41 countries, competing in 51 events. Vietnam had initially targeted at least eight gold medals./.