Vietnam second at int’l chemistry Olympiad 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ranked second out of the 89 participating countries and territories at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad (ICHO), taking place from July 21-30 in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Education and Training has announced.

All the four Vietnamese students won medals, with three gold and one silver.

This year competition drew the participation of 327 contestants to theoretical and practical exams, each lasting five hours. The exams featured several new and relevant aspects which covered applications of chemistry in industry, environmental pollution control, and advanced materials, requiring students to demonstrate comprehensive thinking and precise operational skills.

China topped the overall medal standings, the Vietnamese team tied for second place with the US.

From 2020 to 2024, the Vietnamese team has consistently excelled, earning a total of 20 medals with 20 participants, including 17 gold and three silver, maintaining a position among the top three./.