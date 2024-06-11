Vietnam Sea and Islands Week launched

Youths and children clean up a beach (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), in collaboration with the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, held a ceremony on June 10 to launch the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and the Action Month for the Environment.



The launch aims to respond to the World Oceans Day (June 8) and World Environment Day (June 5).



Speaking at the event in Nha Trang city, MoNRE Minister Dang Quoc Khanh said that themed “Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience,” the World Environment Day 2024 calls on everyone to join hands towards the goals of land restoration, desertification combat, and drought resilience, so as to limit the negative impacts of climate change, protect natural ecology, and improve livelihoods and national food security.



In Vietnam, over 11.8 million hectares of land, or 35.74% of the total natural area, are affected by degradation, posing a risk of desertification, Khanh said, adding that this situation is increasing and will have a major impact on the country's agricultural sector.



He appealed to ministries, sectors, agencies, organisations, local authorities, businesses, and all people to take practical actions to solve drought and desertification, and protect the environment.



The minister called for strict control of waste from construction, industry and agriculture to ensure that waste must be treated according to environmental standards before being discharged.



He also emphasised the importance of protecting the marine environment, especially inshore waters, properly settling land-based pollution sources, minimising plastic waste, prioritising investment in scientific and technological research, and developing high-quality human resources for the maritime sector.



On the same day, a MoNRE delegation paid a fact-finding trip of Van Phong Bay in Van Ninh district and visited an environmentally friendly high-tech fish farm./.



