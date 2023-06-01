Vietnam Science & Technology Innovation Awards 2022 honours 43 works

As many as 43 outstanding works winning the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2022 were honoured at a ceremony jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) in Hanoi on May 31.



Addressing the event, Chairman of VUSTA and VIFOTEC Phan Xuan Dung, who is also head of the organising board, said over the last 28 years, the Awards have attracted the involvement of numerous scientists across the country.



Thousands of research projects and scientific works have been applied in various socio-economic and security-defence fields, making increasingly important contributions to the country's renewal process, he said.



The Awards have gradually affirmed the credibility in the field of scientific and technological innovation, contributing to promoting the movement of scientific and technological research and creativity nationwide, Dung stressed.



They aim to honour scientists with works of great scientific and socio-economic value that have been applied effectively in Vietnam.



The organisation board awarded four first prizes, 9 seconds, 15 thirds and 15 consolation prizes.



Organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements in popularising and organising the Awards were also commended and rewarded at the event.



On this occasion, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) presented certificates of merit to individuals who are the authors and co-authors of the first-prize winning works, and the authors of those winning the second and third prizes.



The young authors of the works with the first, second, and third prizes also received certificates of merit and 'Creative Youth' badge from the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.



Notably, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) presented the WIPO Awards to two excellent projects developed by the groups of authors from Huong Sen Group JSC and the Institute of Agricultural Mechatronics and Post-Harvest Technology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



At the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang launched the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2023./.