Vietnam saves 448,000 kWh during Earth Hour 2025

Earth Hour has been observed annually in Vietnam since 2009. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam saved 448,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to approximately 942.2 million VND (36,800 USD), during Earth Hour 2025, which took place from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on March 22, according to the National Power System and Market Operation Company (NSMO).

Earth Hour is a global environmental initiative aimed at raising awareness about energy conservation and climate action. Launched in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 with over 2 million participants, the campaign has since expanded to nearly 200 countries and territories, engaging billions worldwide.

In Vietnam, Earth Hour is jointly organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, attracting participation from all 63 provinces and cities. The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been an active supporter, facilitating the campaign’s implementation. 2025 marks the 17th year Vietnam has taken part in the initiative.

Earth Hour 2025 observed at Trang Tien Plaza, Hoan Kiem District. (Photo: VNA)

Building on past successes, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has launched the "National Energy-Saving Movement for Earth Hour 2025" under the theme "Green Transition – Green Future." This initiative extends beyond electricity conservation to promoting sustainable energy production, renewable energy use, and energy-efficient technologies, enhancing both economic and environmental benefits.

To maximise impact, the Ministry called on local authorities and EVN to conduct awareness campaigns throughout March, encouraging individuals, organisations, and businesses to switch off unnecessary lights and devices during Earth Hour.

Leveraging digital platforms, EVN has intensified its Earth Hour outreach via social media and online channels such as websites, Zalo, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Using diverse content formats, including infographics, images, and videos, the campaign aims to engage a wider audience and amplify its message.

EVN has directed power companies nationwide to promote electricity conservation at customer service points and corporate offices. Consumers were encouraged to participate by turning off non-essential lights and appliances during Earth Hour on March 22./.