Vietnam saves 298,000 kWh during Earth Hour 2023
Since the nation first joined the campaign in 2009, the average annual power output saved in the one hour was estimated at about 400,000 kWh. Last year, the figure was 309,000 kWh.
Responding to this year’s edition themed "Save electricity - Become a habit", myriad activities took place nationwide on the day with the participation of people from all walks of life.
In Hanoi, the response event was organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade at the August Revolution Square. The capital turned off public decorations, billboards, and unnecessary electrical equipment, notably at renowned downtown destinations such as areas around the Hoan Kiem Lake, and the Hanoi Opera House.
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City joined the EVN’s HCM City Power Corporation to run a turning-off-the-light event, which was broadcast live and gathered close to 500 young volunteers.
In the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, an event, co-organised by the municipal chapters of the HCYU and EVN power corporation, called for people’s response to the campaign and protection of the environment. On the occasion, 1,300 trees were planted in addition to other energy saving activities. The municipal chapters of the two agencies in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre also mounted a programme to spread the message of "Save electricity - Become a habit".
In the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, hundreds of locals joined the local response activity that aimed to save power and promoted efforts for a future without plastic waste./.