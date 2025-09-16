Vietnam, Russia vow to deepen security cooperation

Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang (right) and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board at the meeting in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches great importance to, and wishes to further strengthen its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia across all fields, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang said during his reception in Hanoi on September 16 for Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board.

He expressed his delight at the increasing multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in recent years, in line with the interests of both nations. This cooperation, he noted, has become a valuable asset for their people and a model of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

Amid growing bilateral relations, Quang stressed that cooperation in security and law enforcement has always been a priority, consolidated and expanded to become one of the key pillars of the Vietnam–Russia traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides have actively advanced cooperative activities based on trust, practicality, efficiency, and comprehensiveness, achieving many important outcomes, he continued.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue promoting exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, to effectively implement signed cooperation documents and existing mechanisms. They also concurred to strengthen cooperation in security and personnel training, expand collaboration in scientific research, application, and technology transfer, and maintain close and effective coordination and consultation at international multilateral security mechanisms and forums./.