Vietnam-Russia tropical centre is prime example of bilateral cooperation: Russian official

First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin (2nd from right) visits the hall of tradition of the Joint Vietnam-Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre in Hanoi on December 2 (Photo: VNA)

First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin praised the Joint Vietnam-Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre in Hanoi as a prime example of bilateral cooperation during his visit to the institution on December 2.



Major General Dang Hong Trien, director of the centre, noted that this is Yatskin’s second visit to the facility, and briefed the guest on its scientific activities, which focus on three main directions: tropical materials science, tropical ecology, and tropical biomedicine.



He said the centre is a unique bilateral cooperation model and a symbolic component of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.



At present, 47 projects under the 2025-2029 scientific research and application programme are being implemented here with the participation of more than 40 organisations from Russian ministries and research institutes.



The centre’s operations have always received close attention from the Russian government, parliament, and embassy in Vietnam, as well as relevant ministries and agencies of both countries. The Russian government has also provided the centre with two mobile testing vehicles, helping enhance its capacity for research, infectious disease surveillance, and emergency epidemic response.



Trien expressed his hope that the centre will continue to receive attention and support from the Federation Council and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam.



Major General Dang Hong Trien (right), director of the Joint Vietnam-Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre, and First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin at their meeting in Hanoi on December 2 (Photo: VNA)

Yatskin stressed that the two countries should further strengthen cooperation across all fields, particularly in scientific research, of which the centre is a prime example.



He said that upon concluding his visit, he will report fully on cooperative activities with the Vietnamese side, including scientific research cooperation at the centre./.