Vietnam, Russia step up communications relations

TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov affirmed that TASS has a very close relationship with Vietnam. The state-run agency has been present in the Southeast Asian nation since 1964 and shared year-long ties with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



TASS and VNA are working to resume their big cooperation programme, which was formed before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, he said.



For his part, the Vietnamese Ambassador expressed his wish that the two news agencies will step up their collaboration and that TASS will help the embassy train its communications staff.



He hoped TASS will cover more news on Vietnam and the Vietnam-Russia relations, particularly on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam first setting foot in the Soviet Union this year.



TASS leaders stressed their readiness in response to Khoi’s proposals and said they will consider providing photos of the countries relationship at the embassy’s request./.