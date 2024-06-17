Vietnam, Russia mark 30 years of friendly relations treaty with exchange of congratulatory letters

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam sent letters to President Vladimir Putin, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh exchanged messages with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

In the letters, leaders of both nations highlighted the historic significance of the treaty, underlining its role as a pivotal document that heralded a new era of multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Russia and laid the groundwork for elevating the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Over the past three decades, generations of leaders and citizens from both countries have tirelessly nurtured their steadfast friendship, bolstered and expanded bilateral cooperation across various fields for the benefit of the people of both nations and for global and regional peace, cooperation and development.

They expressed confidence that the anniversary will usher in a new phase of development characterised by increasing trust, and even more substantive and effective collaboration between the two nations.

On the occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov exchanged congratulatory letters./.