Making news
Vietnam-Russia intergovernmental committee convenes 24th meeting
Addressing the event, Ha affirmed Vietnam appreciates the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, wishing it to continue to develop and achieve many substantive results in the coming time.
He said that the meeting is a favorable opportunity for the two sides to discuss and agree on measures to strengthen their bilateral cooperation.
Chernyshenko, meanwhile, stated that Russia considers Vietnam its top important partner in the region and hopes to expand and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
The two sides agreed to effectively implement the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, creating favourable market access conditions for each other, especially concerning their products with strengths and without direct competition.
In education and training, they agreed to early sign a new treaty based on the 2005 agreement, hold the second Vietnam – Russia rectors' forum, and collaborate in the teaching of Vietnamese and Russian.
The two sides consented to hold Russian Cultural Days in Vietnam in 2023, better implement their cultural cooperation programme for 2022-2024, and enhance collaboration in high-performance sport.
Potential cooperation orientations in climate change response and digital government were also mentioned.
Concluding the event, the two Deputy PMs signed its minutes and agreed to hold the next session of the committee in Russia next year. They also witnessed the signing of cooperation pacts in the fields of science and high technology./.