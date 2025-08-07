Vietnam, RoK vow to advance multifaceted cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (centre) holds phone talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Hyun on August 6. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Hyun agreed to continue strengthening political trust, and promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two countries during their phone talks on August 6.

Congratulating Cho on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of the RoK, Son expressed his belief that Cho will make significant contributions to enhancing the RoK’s international position and further deepening the relations between the two countries.



Cho expressed his pleasure at holding his first talk with the Vietnamese official, affirming that he will continue close cooperation with Vietnam to advance the Vietnam – RoK comprehensive strategic partnership across all areas.



During their talks, the two officials agreed to deepen political trust through increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels, with a focus on ensuring the success of upcoming high-level visits. They committed to boosting economic, trade, and investment ties by encouraging more Korean enterprises to invest in Vietnam and improving mutual market access for businesses from both countries.



In addition, the two sides pledged to broaden cooperation in security, defence, science, and technology, while continuing to coordinate closely and support each other at regional and international forums, particularly in the ASEAN–RoK and Mekong–RoK cooperation mechanisms.



The officials affirmed their commitment to closely coordinate to ensure the successful organisation of the APEC 2025 KOREA and the Mekong – RoK Summit in late 2025./.