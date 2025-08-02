Vietnam, RoK strengthen ties across multiple domains

Venerable Thich Nu Gioi Tanh, President of the Vietnamese Buddhist Followers Association in the RoK, presents 2 million KRW donated by Vietnamese Buddhists to support residents of Nghe An province to overcome the aftermath of Typhoon Wipha. Photo: VNA

A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, led by its President Do Van Chien, concluded a friendship trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from July 29 to August 2, helping bolster cooperation across various areas between the two nations.



Before wrapping up the visit, Chien visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul, meeting with its staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community, including members of the Ly Hoa Son (Lee Hwasan) clan.



Ambassador Vu Ho briefed the delegation on the growing Vietnamese community in the RoK, now numbering over 300,000, including nearly 90,000 Vietnamese brides in multicultural families and more than 100,000 students. He and emphasised the embassy’s commitment to building a strong community that could make further contributions to the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Over the recent past, Vietnamese associations in the RoK, including the Association of Vietnamese Communities in Korea, Vietnamese Women’s Union, the Vietnamese Students’ Association, and the Vietnamese Buddhist followers association, have organised various activities to promote cultural exchange, preserve the Vietnamese cultural values, and build a law-abiding community.



At the meeting, Chien highlighted Vietnam’s achievements and ongoing administrative reorganisation, reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent policy of viewing overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation.

The same morning, Chien hosted representatives from the Ly Hoa Son clan and leaders of Bonghwa county in North Gyeongsang province, during which he praised the initiatives that the county is carrying out in the Vietnamese Village project. He proposed several ways to ensure the project's effective implementation and attract more visitors to the site.



While in the RoK, Chien also had working sessions with Chairman of the Economic, Social and Labour Council (ELSC) Kwon Gi Seob, Vice Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Sang Seok, and Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association Kwon Seong Taek. The Korean sides expressed their interest in deepening the bilateral ties with Vietnam across all domains./.