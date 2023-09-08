Vietnam-RoK Festival kicks off in Da Nang

Several cultural and culinary exchanges and entertainment activities will be held during the three-day event, including traditional costumes performance, art, dances, and folk games.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People Committee Tran Chi Cuong, head of the festival organising board, said that after more than three decades of diplomatic ties, the Vietnam - RoK’s relations have achieved fruitful outcomes in many areas. Their relationship was upgraded to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in 2022.

The RoK currently ranks first in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam. The fields of culture and sports have become a bridge connecting peoples of the two countries.

For his part, RoK Consul General in Da Nang Kang Boo Sung expressed his belief that the festival will be a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen goodwill and develop relationship between the two countries through human resources and cultural exchange activities, economic and cultural development between the peoples of the RoK and Vietnam. The Consulate General of RoK will continue to implement activities to further enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Trade between the Vietnam and the RoK have increased 175 times from since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. The RoK has become the largest investor in Vietnam. In 2019, the number of the RoK visitors to Da Nang reached 1.7 million. In the first half year of 2023, the central beach city welcomed about 620,000 visitors from the East Asian country./.