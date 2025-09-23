Vietnam rises to global top 10 in fixed broadband speeds

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has climbed to the world's 10th place for fixed broadband internet speeds, its highest ranking since Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index began in 2017, the global internet speed testing company has reported.

The country also recorded its fastest median speed since connecting to the global internet in 1997. This milestone places Vietnam among the top 20 nations for both mobile and fixed broadband speeds, along with Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, and Kuwait.

Ookla’s Speedtest Awards for the first half of 2025 honoured Vietnam’s two top telecom service providers. Viettel, the military-run provider, secured a third place globally in the “Fastest Mobile Network” category, combining 3G, 4G, and 5G performance, outpacing Singapore’s Singtel. VinaPhone ranked second in the “Fastest 5G Mobile Network” category, trailing only a UAE operator.

Vietnam’s telecom journey began in 1991 with global integration efforts, followed by the launch of its first mobile network, MobiFone, in 1993. By 1997, the country joined the global internet. Over three decades, Vietnam has transformed from a telecom latecomer to a tech leader, mastering network equipment and solutions, bolstered by pro-innovation policies and regulatory frameworks.

Following the Ministry of Science and Technology’s 5G spectrum auction, Viettel rolled out commercial 5G services within six months, deploying Vietnam-made 5G equipment.

In October 2024, VNPT Technology introduced the country’s first Wi-Fi 7 device, delivering 10 Gbps speeds. FPT also launched packages leveraging Wi-Fi 7 and XGS-PON technology, offering symmetrical 10 Gbps upload and download speeds.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, targets advanced, high-capacity, ultra-broadband digital infrastructure by 2030, rivaling global leaders.

To realise that goal, the Ministry of Science and Technology aims to operate 15 international submarine cable systems with a 350 Tbps capacity, including two fully Vietnam-controlled cables, plus two terrestrial fiber links, ensuring 1 Gbps access for all users.

Vietnam now operates six submarine cables - AAG, IA, AAE-1, APG, ADC, and SJC2 - with a combined 80 Tbps capacity, with ADC and SJC2 recently commissioned.

In August 2025, VNPT assumed control of the VSTN terrestrial fiber-optic system for the first time, with a 4 Tbps capacity, expandable to 12 Tbps, supporting nationwide 5G and high-speed connectivity.

The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority reported fixed-broadband penetration at 24.4 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants by late June, up 3.9% year-on-year. Household fiber penetration hit 85.3%, up 3.4% and far exceeding the global average of 60%. Rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications like livestreaming, online learning, virtual meetings, gaming, and IoT is pushing carriers to continually upgrade services./.