Vietnam respects right to freedom of belief, religion: official
Vietnam has worked to ensure that all religions are treated equally under the law as well as able to promote their sound cultural and ethical values and resources for the national development, he said, elaborating various legal documents have been issued to facilitate religious activities, including the Law on Belief and Religion, and amended the Land Law with provisions related to religious land use.
Mentioning the UN Human Rights Council’s adoption of the outcomes of the Universal Periodic Review’s fourth cycle for Vietnam, Nada al-Nashif said she stands ready to support Vietnam with religious issues in the coming time.
Thang also had working sessions with the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bern, during which he spotlighted robust progress in the relations between Vietnam and Vatican with the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a resident representative status in July 2023 and Pope Francis recognising the contributions by the Vietnamese dignitaries, the Catholic Church, and followers to the nation’s development.
At a working session with representatives from Bern administration, Thang said Vietnam is willing to welcome international delegations to study the situations of belief and religion in the country in the spirit of goodwill, respect, and adherence to the Vietnamese laws./.