Vietnam resolved to strengthen ties with Bulgaria: top legislator

Vietnam is resolved to consolidate and strengthen its relations with Bulgaria in all the Party, legislature, government and people-to-people diplomacy channels, as well as connectivity between businesses and localities of the two countries, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Korneliya Ninova, who is also President of the Parliamentary Group "BSP for Bulgaria".



At the meeting on September 26 (Bulgaria time), part of Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria, the Vietnamese top legislator thanked the Bulgarian NA for approving the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) just before his visit, which he said is an important step for the agreement to take effect.



The leader lauded contributions by Ninova and members of the BSP parliamentary group to the new memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures signed during his visit.



Vietnam treasures the time-honoured friendship with Bulgaria – one of the first 10 countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Southeast Asian nation, he stressed, appreciating Bulgaria’s whole-hearted support to Vietnam in its past struggle for national liberation and reunification.



The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is willing to closely cooperate with Bulgarian political parties, contributing to promoting cooperation between the two countries across spheres, consolidating their mutual trust, and enhancing the relations in the State channel intensively, substantively and effectively, he went on.



Hue spoke highly of cooperation between the CPV and the BSP, and noted his hope that they will step up the exchange of experience in Party building and education about the traditional friendship and cooperation.



The top legislator invited Ninova and other members of the BSP parliamentary group to visit Vietnam and conveyed an invitation from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the BSP leader, who accepted the invitations with pleasure.



Ninova said she believes that the EVIPA, once put into force, will help the two countries raise competitiveness of their goods and attract more investments.



Vietnam and Bulgaria should further tap their cooperation potential, and foster collaboration in both traditional and potential new areas, she said.



The BSP and its parliamentary group always wish to promote the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam, she affirmed, adding that as a bridge between Asia and Europe, Bulgaria stands ready to work to reinforce the connectivity between the two countries as well as the two regions.



The same day, Hue received Desislava Atanasova, Chairwoman of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group, who expressed her belief that after the Vietnamese leader’s visit, the Vietnam-Bulgaria relationship will see new developments in many spheres.



Hue said on the basis of the MoU between the two legislative bodies, the Vietnamese NA will do its best to promote the Vietnam-Bulgaria relations, expressing his hope that Atanasova and other members of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group will continue their support for the enhancement of the bilateral legislative ties as well as the traditional friendship and multi-faceted between the two countries.



He called on Atanasova and the group to urge the European Parliament (EP) to remove the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood, which has impacted not only the livelihood of Vietnamese fishermen, but also millions of European consumers.



Given the evolving world, Vietnamese and Bulgarian leaders and people should further cultivate and forge their long-standing friendship and multi-faceted collaboration, the leader suggested.



On this occasion, Hue invited Atanasova and parliamentarians who are members of the Gerb-UDF Party to visit Vietnam in the time ahead.



Atanasova pledged that the parliamentary group will raise more proposals to support Vietnam’s rights and interests, and suggested Vietnam further facilitate the access of Bulgarian products to its market.



She held that Hue’s visit has demonstrated the importance both countries attach to their cooperation in politics, trade and investment.



Also on September 26, Hue and his entourage visited Burgas city – a centre of industry, transportation, culture and tourism in Bulgaria’s southeastern region.



Mayor Dimitar Nikolov highlighted the sentiments of him and Burgas residents to Vietnam, saying Burgas established twinning relationship with Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh in 2013.



Nikolov expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in education, and for expanded collaboration with other Vietnamese localities.



Hue suggested Nikolov visit Vietnam and Quang Ninh at an early date to promote the relations, especially in tourism.



Nikolov said he is impressed by Vietnam’s outstanding development achievements, and suggested Vietnam open Vietnamese language classes in Bulgarian localities, contributing to promoting their mutual understanding and friendship.



Burgas authorities always create favourable conditions for businesses to operate in the locality, he said, adding that the city is building industrial parks and will zone off land for Vietnamese investors.



The city will also work as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises in Europe and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese people to integrate into the host society, he said.



The official suggested the Vietnam-Bulgaria inter-governmetnal committee add tourism to its agenda, which is the city’s strength. His suggestions received the support from the Vietnamese top legislator.



While in Burgas, Hue visited BMF Port Burgas built in 2011, and the Burgas Museum of Ethnography./.

