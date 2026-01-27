Vietnam reports no Nipah virus cases, health sector on high alert

Illustrative image. Photo: Xinhua/VNA As of January 26, Vietnam has recorded no cases of Nipah virus infection, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH), which has instructed localities to step up surveillance and preventive measures and remain ready to respond to any potential outbreak.

The ministry has directed enhanced disease monitoring at border gates, medical facilities and in communities nationwide, while preparing response plans to prevent and control the disease if necessary.



“The MoH will continue to closely monitor developments, and coordinate with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and countries around the world to promptly issue appropriate and effective disease prevention and control measures,” the ministry said.



The Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 in Malaysia. Human infections were first reported in Bangladesh in 2001, and later detected in India.



According to the WHO, Nipah virus infections have been recorded sporadically on a small scale in several countries and have not developed into large outbreaks. The case fatality rate is estimated at 40% to 75%. This rate can vary by outbreak depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management. There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for Nipah virus infection in humans or animals.

Data from infectious disease surveillance systems show that between December 27, 2025 and January 26, 2026, India reported five suspected Nipah virus cases, including two laboratory-confirmed cases, at a hospital in West Bengal.



Nipah virus infection is classified as a Group A infectious disease. The virus is transmitted primarily from animals to humans - currently through fruit bats in India, or through contact with contaminated objects or food. It can also spread from person to person via direct contact with bodily fluids or secretions of infected patients. The incubation period ranges from four to 14 days. Symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat, followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness and neurological signs indicative of acute encephalitis.



To proactively prevent and control Nipah virus infection, the MoH has advised the public to avoid travel to areas affected by Nipah virus unless absolutely necessary, and monitor health closely for 14 days after returning from affected areas. If symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion or seizures occur, people must promptly contact the nearest medical facility, limit contact with others, and clearly inform healthcare workers of travel and exposure history.



The MoH also underlined the need to ensure food safety by following the principle of “eat thoroughly cooked food and drink boiled water”; wash and peel fruit before consumption; avoid eating or drinking fruit that shows signs of being bitten or gnawed by animals such as bats or birds; and refrain from consuming raw or unprocessed tree sap (such as palm sap or fresh coconut sap).



It advised the public to avoid close contact with animals that pose a high risk of transmission, particularly fruit bats; wash hands regularly with soap or disinfectant after slaughtering or handling animals; limit direct contact with infected patients or contaminated items; use masks, gloves and personal protective equipment when caring for or treating suspected or confirmed cases, and wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant afterwards./.