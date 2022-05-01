Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 837 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 379 and Yen Bai 250.



The national tally reached 10,649,809.



A total 16,727 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 30, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,262,255.



There are 475 patients needing breathing support, while three deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,041, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.



By April 29, the country had injected 214,774,198 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,456,641 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./