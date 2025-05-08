Vietnam remains committed to UNCLOS: official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong addresses the 14th Ocean Dialogue in Hanoi on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains committed to adhering to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and contributing to joint efforts and promoting international legal cooperation on maritime issues for peace, stability, and prosperity based on international law, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong.



Addressing the 14th Ocean Dialogue themed “Dispute settlement mechanisms: UNCLOS’ indispensable guardians,” in Hanoi on May 7, Cuong affirmed that UNCLOS in general and dispute settlement mechanisms in particular contribute to reinforcing the stability of the legal order at sea, ensuring maritime security, peace, and sustainable global economic development, while promoting international cooperation for long-term ocean governance.



Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, UNCLOS represents the international community’s effort to establish a unified legal framework for the sustainable and peaceful use of the seas. It codified a comprehensive system of maritime law, becoming the legal foundation for global ocean governance.



One of its significant achievements is the establishment of dispute settlement mechanisms, which not only provide frameworks and options for dispute settlement but also serve as a basis for promoting the legal order at sea.



As the international community marks the 30th anniversary of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the dialogue offers an opportunity not only to assess the role of dispute settlement mechanisms under UNCLOS but also to advance the progressive development of maritime law. It is also a chance to identify ways to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of these mechanisms in addressing emerging challenges, stated Anh.



Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird emphasised that significant events like this dialogue reaffirm the importance of addressing disputes peacefully based on international rules and norms, rather than through threatening to use or using force and power. She noted that peace is vital for the economies of Australia and Southeast Asia, as both rely on open sea lanes for trade and economic development.



Delegates to the 14th Ocean Dialogue pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

Australia is concern over aggressive and coercive actions in the East Sea, which jeopardise security and risk miscalculations, and will continue to voice its concerns when countries pursue claims inconsistent with UNCLOS, she added.



The diplomat also highlighted the positive practice between Australia and Timor-Leste in peacefully solving maritime agreements through the first conciliation process under the convention.



Olivia Schlouch, Programme Manager of the German NGO Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS)’s Rule of Law Programme Asia, reaffirmed her confidence in a rules-based multilateral order in ensuring peace and stability across the world’s seas and oceans. She also expressed her strong support for Vietnam’s candidacy for a Judge position at ITLOS, highlighting that Vietnam is increasingly asserting its capability, reputation, and leadership in international maritime law.



The 14th edition of the Ocean Dialogue, held by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, in partnership with the KAS and the Australian Embassy in Hanoi, was attended by approximately 130 in-person participants and nearly 50 online attendees, including nearly 20 speakers from 14 countries and territories, around 40 representatives from nearly 30 foreign representative offices in Vietnam, and over 70 delegates from central agencies, ministries, research institutes, and universities across the country./.