Vietnam remains attractive for investors: Savills

Amid considerable changes in the global investment trend in many important real estate segments, Vietnam has still been one of the destinations drawing great interest from investors thanks to the positive recovery capacity and the flexibility of the country’s economy, according to a recent report from Savills Vietnam.



Savills highlighted some large-scale merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Vietnam in the second quarter of 2023, including Everland Opportunity IX’s purchasing of three hotels in Vietnam and Indonesia from Strategy Hospitality Holdings Ltd. with 106 million USD.



Meanwhile, Keppel and Keppel Vietnam Fund acquired a 49% stake in two residential projects in Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City with an area of 11.8 hectares from Khang Dien Group with 136 million USD. THT Development Co. Ltd. also transferred 1.13 hectares of land in Starlake City in Hanoi to CMC Technology Group to build an innovation centre with an investment of 76 million USD.



Troy Griffiths, Deputy Managing Director of Savills Vietnam, said that despite short-term pressures on inflation as well as a decline in production and export, Vietnam's medium-term outlook remains positive. The reduction in interest rates prescribed by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has stimulated economic growth by reducing the cost of capital for borrowers and credit institutions.



FDI inflows into Vietnam are showing many promising opportunities. Although the total FDI decreased, newly registered projects and capital increased sharply, especially in the manufacturing sector. Improvements in infrastructure development, administrative reform and investment in innovation hubs in Vietnam are also contributing to making the market more attractive to international investors, said Griffiths.



The SBV has lowered interest rates to support growth and FDI inflows remain sound. New regulations supporting debt restructuring will be positive for real estate and will boost transparency, which is positive for sustainable growth in the long term, he added.



Thomas Rooney, Senior Manager of Industrial Services at Savills Hanoi, said that the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and the Index of Industrial Production in Vietnam both had positive increases in the first months of 2023. The market continues to record large investment deals and business activities are bustling. However, the current global economic situation has led to a decline in aggregate demand. He held that the State needs to solve the problem in a timely manner and in combination with preventive measures to promote economic development.



The official held that until the end of 2023, transactions will continue to take place and the supply still be abundant. As for the supply of ready-built factories, the attraction of localities such as Hai Phong will increase in the eyes of investors as well as tenants. In addition, Bac Ninh is also an ideal choice for domestic and foreign tenants as well as investors in developing ready-built warehouses, as the province has risen to the third place in terms FDI attraction, he noted.



In general, the shift to the global supply chain has created many new opportunities and also brought certain challenges. Therefore, the Vietnamese market needs to grasp trends and access opportunities fully and quickly, so that it can make the best use of it and create a breakthrough, according to Savills./.