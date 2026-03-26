Vietnam reinforces role as key regional electronics manufacturing hub

An assembly line of the LG Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd in Hai Phong city. Photo: VNA

The Republic of Korea’s LG Group affiliates are accelerating production expansion in Vietnam alongside large-scale recruitment plans to meet rising global orders, particularly in high-tech sectors, further strengthening the Southeast Asian country’s position as a major electronics manufacturing hub in the region.



The new investment wave is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs while promoting technology transfer over the medium and long terms.



Local entities of LG Innotek and LG Display in Vietnam have proposed that Hai Phong authorities help with ensuring workforce supply for their production expansion plans. The move comes as Korean technology corporations intensify investment in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains and leverage cost advantages, with Vietnam remaining a focal destination thanks to its strategic location and abundant labour force.



Park Hong Geun, Director of LG Innotek Vietnam, said the company’s V3 plant, specialising in camera modules for smartphones as well as optical solutions for AR/VR devices and smart vehicles, has officially commenced operations. To meet new orders, particularly next-generation camera modules, the company plans to recruit about 2,600 additional workers.



Alongside hiring efforts, the firm is preparing to build dormitories and expand employee welfare programmes to attract and retain workers amid increasing labour competition in major manufacturing centres.



Meanwhile, LG Display Vietnam announced plans to recruit up to 5,251 employees before June, driven mainly by production expansion at the Trang Due 3 Industrial Park to increase capacity for global orders.



Recruitment demand is expected to continue surging as expansion projects are completed, potentially requiring thousands of workers.



Earlier, representatives of LG companies operating in Vietnam, including LG Electronics, LG Display and LG Innotek, worked with the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority to seek support in workforce development for production expansion and new product development.



Local authorities said Hai Phong is implementing multiple measures to address labour shortages, including strengthening vocational training, attracting workers from other provinces and organising large-scale job fairs to connect businesses with job seekers.



The city is also promoting closer cooperation between enterprises and educational institutions such as universities, colleges and vocational schools to develop a workforce aligned with increasingly advanced technical requirements in the electronics industry.



Experts noted that LG’s expansion and recruitment drive reflects not only growing market demand but also an accelerating shift in global supply chains as technology corporations diversify production locations to mitigate geopolitical risks and rising manufacturing costs./.