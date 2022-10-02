Vietnam Red Cross sends aid to flood victims in Nghe An, Ha Tinh





The VRSC Central Committee on October 1 announced that Nghe An will receive 100 million VND and 200 relief packages while Ha Tinh will get 50 million VND and 100 flood relief boxes, to be distributed to families with injured victims, or those whose houses and crops destroyed and seriously damaged by flooding.

The Investment and Trade Consultancy Co Ltd (Intraco) has sent some 1,000 water filters worth 1.1 billion VND through the VRSC to flood-hit families in Nghe An.

On September 29, the VRCS Central Committee provided assistance in cash and kind worth 640 million VND for people in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai central provinces affected by Typhoon Noru, the fourth one to enter the East Sea this year.

The storm caused heavy rain, floods and landslides in the central and Central Highlands regions./.