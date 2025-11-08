Vietnam Red Cross deploys emergency relief to flood-battered localities

A representative of the Vietnam Red Cross Society delivers relief to a flood-hit resident in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has launched an emergency relief campaign to support residents suffering from prolonged heavy rain and flooding in Da Nang, Hue, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, and Lam Dong in the central region.

It approved over 4.8 billion VND (184,000 USD) in immediate relief, including cash and P&G clean water packets from partners.

Specifically, Ha Tinh will receive 560 million VND and 24,000 packets, Quang Tri 400 million VND and 24,000 packets, Hue 1.095 billion VND and 48,000 packets, Da Nang 1.78 billion VND and 72,000 packets, Lam Dong 175 million VND and 43,200 packets, and Quang Ngai 580 million VND and 24,000 packets.

Cash comes from donations sent to the H2025 account at Vietcombank, while the P&G packets are supplied through a non-refundable grant from Americares under the “Clean Drinking Water for Communities” initiative.

Further contributions can flow through the same H2025 Vietcombank account or direct transfers via VCB Digibank.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Kalmaegi, hitting central Vietnam on late November 6, and its remnants have inflicted widespread destruction in Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Khanh Hoa, claiming lives, razing homes, damaging tens of thousands of roofs, forcing mass evacuations, and plunging vast areas into darkness./.