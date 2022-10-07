Making news
Vietnam records nearly 1,000 cyberattacks in September
The figure represents a rise of 8.9% from August, and 19.9% year-on-year, the centre reported.
In the third quarter, the centre detected and guided the handling of 2,878 cyberattacks, up 15.5% over the same period last year.
On September 14, it launched a campaign to clean up malicious codes in Vietnam’s cyberspace.
At the same time, the centre has stepped up communication work to raise public awareness of cyberattacks and preventive measures./.