Vietnam receives more National Day greetings from foreign leaders
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to the Vietnamese State and people, adding that he wishes to strengthen and consolidate the bilateral relations.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also sent greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Pham Minh Chinh.
PM Chinh also received a letter of greetings from his Algerian counterpart Aymen Benabderrahmane.
Vietnamese leaders also received National Day greetings from King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the country’s Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Belarusia’s President Aleksandr Lukashenko, its Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, and Speaker of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova; Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi; Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih; Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas; and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
The Government of Rwanda sent a letter of greetings to the Vietnamese Government, while Captain Regent of San Marino Oscar Mina and Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) cabled greetings to President Phuc.
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also received greetings from his counterparts of countries around the world./.