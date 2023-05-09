Making news
Vietnam reaps more gold medals at SEA Games 32
Accordingly, track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh successfully pocketed a gold medal in the women's 5,000m event when she finished with a record of 17 minutes and 0.28 seconds. The athlete, born in 1995, has dominated the Southeast Asian arena in the 29th, 30th, and 31st SEA Games by seizing a total of eight gold medals in the women’s 1,500m, 3,000m obstacle and 5,000m events.
Athletes Tran Nhat Hoang, Nguyen Thi Hang, Tran Dinh Son, and Nguyen Thi Huyen obtained another gold medal for Vietnam in the mixed 4 × 400 metres relay event with a record of 3 minutes and 20.19 seconds. Athlete Luong Duc Phuoc, meanwhile, won the silver medal in the men's 1,500 m race.
In the javelin throw event, Nguyen Hoai Van won a silver with a record of 69.55m, 5cm less than that of the gold medalist.
Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, Huynh Van Cuong, and Tran Vo Song Thuong ruled the women’s 50kg combat, men’s 65kg combat, and women’s 60kg combat events in Kun Bokator, respectively, to add to Vietnam’s golden haul at the tournament.
Swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen grasped another gold medal for the nation after emerging triumphant in the 400m individual medley with a record of 4 minutes and 19.12 seconds, with his teammate Nguyen Quang Thuan coming second in the event and earning the silver medal.
In the women's 100m freestyle event, swimmer Nguyen Thuy Hien finished third. In the men's 1,500m freestyle event, two Vietnamese contestants Nguyen Huy Hoang and Nguyen Huu Kim Son respectively pocketed the gold and silver medals.
Also on the day, Vietnam beat Thailand 3-0 in the men's volleyball to win a bronze medal./.