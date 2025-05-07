Vietnam reaffirms commitment to peaceful use of outer space

KP Vina aerospace components manufacturing plant is inaugurated in Da Nang city in December 2024 (Photo: VNA)

As an active and responsible member of the United Nations and the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), Vietnam has continued to uphold and committed to fulfilling its international obligations under the United Nations space treaties, including the Outer Space Treaty and the Rescue Agreement, said Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN and international organisations in Vienna, Austria.

Hoang made the statement while delivering a speech at the opening of the 64th meeting of the COPUOS Legal Subcommittee at the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) on May 5. The meeting was attended by representatives from over 100 UN member states, as well as international, regional and non-governmental organisations.

He highly valued the role and efforts of the Legal Subcommittee in promoting the peaceful, safe, and sustainable use of outer space through the building of international legal regulations.

According to the ambassador, Vietnam has made steady progress in building a national legal and policy framework to advance space activities over the past decade. The country’s national strategy for space technology development until 2030 underscores the peaceful use of outer space for socio-economic development, technological innovation, and environmental monitoring. Aware of the importance of a strong legal foundation to regulate and facilitate these emerging activities, Vietnam is drafting a national space law fully aligned with its international commitments and best practices.

Vietnam is also intensifying cooperation with UNOOSA and regional partners to share expertise in law-making, policy development, and capacity building for the peaceful use of outer space, Hoang noted.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Hoang held a working session with UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Mani, during which he highlighted Vietnam's recent achievements in space technology, including the development and launch of Earth observation satellites.

He thanked and spoke highly of the effective cooperation among UNOOSA, COPUOS, the Vietnam Space Centre (VNSC), and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in bolstering technical capacity and training. He also praised the UN-SPIDER programme for facilitating satellite data sharing in disaster management and emergency response, as well as the "Access to Space for All" initiative, which supports the fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Holla-Mani congratulated Vietnam on its overall socio-economic achievements and impressive progress in space technology. She committed to continuing to support Vietnam, along with partner countries, in the peaceful use of outer space and satellite applications for sustainable development through training projects, capacity building, climate change adaptation, disaster management, environmental protection, smart urban development, and lawmaking./.