Vietnam ready to mobilise all resources for national strategy on biodiversity

Vietnam will further actively be part of efforts for the global biodiversity preservation and is willing to mobilise all resources for effectively implement its national strategy on the matter, affirmed Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vo Tuan Nhan.



Addressing a high-level session of the ongoing 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Canada, the Deputy Minister called on member countries to take similar actions towards building a prosperous and healthy planet.



As an active member of the convention, Vietnam recommended quickly establishing mechanisms to support its implementation, including new ones for finance, resource mobilisation, capacity building, technique, scientific cooperation and technology transfer.



It is also necessary to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders to successfully realise the ambitious goals of the global biodiversity framework, creating opportunities for each person, organisation, and country to maximise their roles and responsibilities in realising Vision 2050 on living in harmony with nature.



Vietnam joined the CBD in 1994. In January 2022, the Vietnamese Government approved a national strategy on biodiversity to 2030 with a vision to 2050.



COP 15 takes place from December 7 to 19 in Montreal, with governments from around the world coming together to agree on a new set of goals to guide global action through 2030 to halt and reverse nature loss./.