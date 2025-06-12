Vietnam ready to further open market for US exports: Minister

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (R) meets with Senator Roger Marshall. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is ready to further open its market and offer additional incentives for US exports, and hopes for corresponding steps from the US side, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Senator Roger Marshall at their meeting in Washington D.C., on June 11.



Dien conveyed the message from Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the senator, affirming Vietnam’s determination to enhance its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, as well as its desire to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation for the mutual benefit of their people and businesses.



Regarding the ongoing negotiations on a Reciprocal Trade Agreement between the two countries, he emphasised that Vietnam remains consistent in its approach to the talks with the US, aiming for a bilateral agreement based on respect for sovereignty, independence, political system, harmonisation and balance of interests, as well as in line with international commitments and the development level of each country.



The minister expressed his hope that Marshall, with his strong political influence within the Republican Party and deep expertise in trade, agriculture, and innovation, will voice his support for Vietnam during the negotiation process, and act as a bridge to promote cooperation between Vietnam and the US in general, and with Kansas state in particular, especially in areas where Kansas has strengths such as agriculture, aerospace, and biotechnology.



Marshall appreciated Vietnam’s seriousness, proactive approach, and goodwill in the negotiations with the US. The Senator stated that he will soon raise the matter with the President and relevant Cabinet members involved in the negotiation process and expressed his hope for positive outcomes from both sides. Additionally, the Senator spoke highly of the minister’s working visit, noting that it will open up many opportunities for bilateral collaboration across various fields.



On the same day, the Vietnamese minister held meetings with leaders of Nike and Walmart that have maintained large-scale investment and business operations in Vietnam.



At the meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Nike representatives. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with leaders of Nike, Dien praised the corporation’s long-standing and responsible presence in Vietnam, which currently accounts for around 50% of Nike’s global footwear production and provides jobs for over 450,000 workers. He also shared concerns about the latent impact of current tariff policies on Nike’s global supply chain and on US consumer interests. Dien proposed several strategic directions for supporting Nike’s operations in Vietnam. The minister affirmed that Vietnam does not see Nike merely as an investor, but as a strategic partner in its sustainable development and international integration.



In his meeting with leaders of Walmart - the world’s largest retail corporation, Dien acknowledged Walmart’s contributions to promoting Vietnamese goods in global markets. He proposed the retailer expand its procurement of high value-added, and environmentally friendly products, and consider establishing a strategic sourcing hub in Vietnam. The minister also encouraged collaboration on strengthening supplier capacity through sharing technical standards and providing training.



Regarding challenges Walmart has faced in its business operations in Vietnam, Dien affirmed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade will coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies to review and improve policies, ensuring transparency and alignment with international practices.



Highlighting the crucial role of the US business community as negotiations for the Reciprocal Trade Agreement enter a pivotal phase, the minister called on Nike and Walmart to voice strong support for the process and help advance the negotiations toward a fair, balanced, and sustainable agreement between Vietnam and the US.



He emphasised that Vietnam not only hopes Nike and Walmart will continue to thrive in the Vietnamese market but also sees them as strategic partners in building a green, transparent, flexible, and sustainable supply chain, thus contributing to deeper economic connectivity between the two countries.



At the meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Vice President for ExxonMobil Product Solutions Ventures Jennifer M. Chan and Vice President of ExxonMobil Chemical International Major Growth Ventures Zoe Barinaga. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, on June 10, the Vietnamese minister had a working session with Vice President for ExxonMobil Product Solutions Ventures Jennifer M. Chan and Vice President of ExxonMobil Chemical International Major Growth Ventures Zoe Barinaga, during which he welcomed the corporation’s ongoing cooperation in various energy projects in Vietnam, including oil and gas exploration and production, as well as gas-to-power projects. He also appreciated ExxonMobil’s commitment to providing Vietnam with a reliable energy supply while minimising greenhouse gas emissions, contributing toward the goal of carbon neutrality.



The ExxonMobil representatives affirmed their strong confidence in Vietnam’s economic growth prospects and the country’s potential, which are the key reasons why ExxonMobil has been actively developing multiple projects in Vietnam./.