Vietnam ready for Doha Cup 2023
According to goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan, the second training session in Qatar lasted from 10pm on March 20 to midnight, or from 2 – 4am on March 21 in Vietnam.
The entire team is now ready for the tournament, Chuan said, affirming that they will try their best and work hard for good results.
Troussier is scheduled to attend a press conference on March 21 morning (local time), with the squad joining their last training session in the evening of the same day. Vietnam will meet Iraq in their first match at the tournament on March 22.
The Doha Cup 2023 is to feature eight Asian teams, namely the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Thailand, Vietnam, and the hosts Qatar.
At the 2022 edition, Vietnam finished ninth among the 10 participating teams after a goalless draw against Iraq and losing to Croatia and Uzbekistan with a score of 1-0.
For Vietnamese players, the current tournament will be a crucial warm-up for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May./.