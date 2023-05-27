Vietnam ready for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup’s second qualifying round

Vietnam, who topped Group F of the event’s first qualifying round, will compete in Group A with Australia, Iran and Lebanon in the second qualifier.



“Vietnam’s opponents are all strong," coach Akira Ijiri said. "Australia are the strongest, but Iran and Lebanon in recent years are also very strong. It's going to be a tough qualifier. However, Vietnam are ready to compete well at the event."



To prepare for the AFC event, Vietnam had an intensive training trip in Japan, where they had three friendly matches with Seisa Academy, JFA Fukushima Academy and Tokyo High School.



According to coach Ijiri, this training was a valuable experience, helping young players make great professional progress in terms of skills, speed and strength.



Vietnam team will be present in Phu Tho on May 28 to continue practising for the tournament.



According to the schedule, the hosts Vietnam will meet Iran, Lebanon and Australia on June 3, 5, and 7, respectively at 7.00pm.



In the second qualifying round, the teams will compete in a round-robin. The top two teams in each group, along with the top three teams from last season, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and host Uzbekistan, will compete in the final round next year.



The organisers will hold a press conference of Group A on June 2 at Sai Gon Phu Tho Hotel in Viet Tri city.



The Australian team will be in Vietnam on May 27 for a short training session at the PVF – Youth Football Training Centre in northern Hung Yen province before moving to Viet Tri on June 1 to participate in the tournament.



While the members of the referee team, supervisors, and Iranian and Lebanese squads will come to Vietnam on May 31.



Tickets are free for the fans to support the teams.