Vietnam re-elected to 2005 UNESCO Convention’s Intergovernmental Committee
Vietnam was re-elected to the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for a second consecutive term (2021 – 2025 and 2025 – 2029), at the 10th Conference of Parties to the Convention held from June 18 - 20 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.
This is the first time since the adoption of the Convention that a country has served two consecutive terms on the Committee. The outcome shows the trust and recognition that member states have given Vietnam for its efforts and achievements in carrying out and promoting the Convention, as well as for its active role, strong standing, and growing credibility at UNESCO.
The conference held particular significance as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Convention’s adoption. Representatives from 157 countries and the European Union reviewed its implementation since 2005 and since the previous conference in 2023.
Delegates also discussed ways to strengthen the implementation of the Convention, especially in harnessing the opportunities brought by rapid technological changes and dealing with the challenges of safeguarding and promoting cultural diversity in the digital age. One key outcome was the consensus on the urgent need to revise and update the operational guidelines for implementing the Convention in digital environments, providing countries with a clearer roadmap for the future.
Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, and Dr. Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism - the national focal point for the 2005 Convention, attended the conference.
Speaking at the plenary meeting, Hoa noted that adopted 20 years ago, the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions represents a powerful act of collective will and international solidarity. Cultural expressions are central to identity and reflect the voices and aspirations of the communities. Cultural diversity is a shared heritage of humanity, which must be protected and promoted for current and future generations.
She highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in cultural development, stating that national policies always put people at the centre, foster a healthy cultural environment, nurture creativity, and ensure the cultural rights of all people. Culture is one of the key pillars of sustainable development, Hoa stressed.
“We must do more to ensure that culture has a firm place in the global sustainable development agenda, particularly as the world moves toward a post-2030 framework,” she concluded./.