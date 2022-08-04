Vietnam ranks third after 4 days of competition at ASEAN Para Games

Vietnam brought home six more gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals on August 3, the 4th competition day of the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, lifting the total to 86, ranking third at the event.



In addition to eight silvers and four bronzes, the athletics team secured five more golds on the day, bringing the total to 40 so far, just two golds away from the set target.



Powerlifter Nguyen Van Hung contributed one gold medal in the final of the men’s 72kg with a weight of 161 kg. Meanwhile, Nguyen Thanh Xuan and Nguyen Van Phuc bagged one silver and one bronze in the final of the 59kg event.



With these results, the powerlifting team completed the set goal with five golds, three silvers and one bronzes.



Vietnamese swimmers also had an excellent day as they won four more gold medals at the 100m freestyle, butterfly and backstroke, and the men’s 4x100m medley relay event.



The table tennis squad earned three more bronze medals in the men's doubles TT5, men's doubles TT8, and mixed doubles TT9 categories.



The host Indonesia tops the ranking with 87 gold medals, 66 silvers and 50 bronzes. Thailand comes second with 63 golds, 56 silvers and 39 bronzes.



Taking place from July 30 to August 6, the tournament features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.



The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 120 athletes who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. The country is striving to be in the leading group of the Games, eyeing 35-40 gold medals./.