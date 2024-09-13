Making news
Vietnam ranks second among most favoured destinations for Koreans on Chuseok holidays
Japan is the most favoured destination, with 31.1%, according to a survey on foreign travel intentions during the holidays, conducted from August 1-7 among 1,270 Korean people aged 18 and over who have travelled through Incheon International Airport in the past five years. The survey revealed that Korean travellers prioritise destinations based on factors such as short flight distances, low exchange rates, and cost-effectiveness.
About 11.2% of respondents said they plan to travel abroad during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the highest percentage since the first survey conducted in 2020. The intention to travel abroad among Korean people has steadily increased from 1.9% in 2020 to 2.0% in 2021, 3.2% in 2022, and 9.3% in 2023. The response rate for "I plan to travel a short distance" is 74.8%, up 3.9% from 70.9% in 2023.
Among those surveyed, 60.9% of them expressed a desire to travel with family and relatives, 20.5% with friends or partners, 12.6% alone, and 4% with colleagues.
The Incheon International Airport Corporation estimates that, on average, 201,000 people will use the Incheon International Airport per day, as special traffic measures will be in place for six days, starting on September 13./.