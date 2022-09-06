Vietnam ranks first at Finswimming World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022

Vietnam topped the Finswimming World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 in Thailand after securing 26 gold, 11 silver, and five bronze medals.



The Vietnamese squad had 18 swimmers guided by coach Le Minh Ngoc.



The achievements were the most successful of the Vietnamese team since they obtained 10 gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.



The CMAS-World Underwater Federation’s tournament took place from September 2-5, with its previous rounds held in Hungary, Italy, Germany, and the US. Its final round is slated for October 28-30 in Poland./.