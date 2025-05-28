Vietnam ranks fifth with six medals at 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

All the six Vietnamese students (centre) won medals at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad. (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training)

All six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) brought home medals, securing the country a fifth-place finish overall, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on May 27.

All the six Vietnamese students earned prizes, with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

The gold medal was awarded to Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, an 11th grader at the High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences under the University of Science of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU).

Silver medals went to Le Kien Thanh, a 12th grader at the Le Quy Don High School for Gifted Students in Binh Dinh province, and Dang Huy Hau, a 10th gradeer at the Thang Long High School for Gifted Students in Lam Dong province.

Three students secured bronze medals, including Ninh Quang Thang (12th grade, Ha Long High School for Gifted Students, Quang Ninh province), Nguyen Huy Phong (11th grade, Lao Cai High School for Gifted Students, Lao Cai province), and Nguyen Xuan Chi Thanh (11th grade, High School for Gifted Students in Natural Sciences, VNU University of Science).

Notably, Nguyen Bui Duc Dung earned 236 out of 300 points, including two perfect scores. In the first event, he was one of only three contestants to achieve the full mark. Dang Huy Hau impressed with a unique solution in the third event, earning a perfect score and winning silver.

With this performance, Vietnam ranked fifth overall behind China, Russia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, reaffirming its leading position in informatics contests in Southeast Asia. The results also highlight Vietnamese students' strong foundation in computer science, keeping pace with top performers in the region, the ministry said.

Hosted by Uzbekistan, the 19th edition of the APIO took place on May 17–18 and drew 868 contestants from 42 countries and territories./.