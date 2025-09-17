Making news
Vietnam ranks 44th in Global Innovation Index 2025
Vietnam continues to rank 44th among the 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
Vietnam is in the 2nd position among the 37 lower middle-income group economies, and 9th among the 17 economies in South East Asia, East Asia, and Oceania.
It performs better in innovation outputs than innovation inputs in 2025. This year, the country ranks 50th in innovation inputs, up three places compared to 2024’s figure. Meanwhile, it stands at 37th in innovation outputs, down one place.
The 2025 GII report also highlights that Vietnam is one of the nine middle-income countries that has improved its ranking the fastest since 2013. It is also one of the two countries that holds the record for outstanding performance relative to their level of development over 15 consecutive years, together with India.
The GII, published annually by the WIPO, assesses economies based on innovation inputs such as institutions, human capital, infrastructure, market and business sophistication; and innovation outputs, including knowledge, technology, and creative products. This year’s GII tracked innovation performance across 139 economies using 78 indicators from international public and private sources./.