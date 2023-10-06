Vietnam ranks 20th at 19th ASIAD on October 5

Dinh Thi Huong of Vietnam won 1 - 0 over Ceyco Zefanya of Indonesia to pocket a bronze in the women's 68kg karate kumite event.



Meanwhile, Jujitsu fighter Phung Thi Hue earned the other bronze medal after beating Sugun Nutchaya from Thailand 2 - 1 in the women’s 48-kilogramme event.



So far, Vietnam has secured two gold, three silver, and 16 bronze medals at the 19th ASIAD, ranking 20th on the medal table and fifth among Southeast Asian countries, after Thailand (10 golds), Indonesia (6), Malaysia (5), and Singapore (3).



Meanwhile, the medal standings are still dominated by China (178 golds, 99 silvers, 55 bronzes), followed by Japan (44, 53, 60), the Republic of Korea (33, 47, 77), India (21, 32, 33), and Uzbekistan (18, 16, 25)./.