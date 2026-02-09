Vietnam ranked among world’s top retirement destinations

Hoi An Ancient Town, nestled along the poetic Hoai River, has drawn a large number of international tourists. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The ranking comes as a growing number of European retirees, particularly from France, consider long-term residence abroad to improve their quality of life, enjoy a favourable climate and make better use of their pension income.

Accordingly, the index evaluates destinations based on 12 criteria, with the cost of living carrying the greatest weight, accounting for 20% of the total score. Other key factors include climate, healthcare quality, safety, accessibility to services and transport conditions.

Paul Delahoutre, founder of Retraite sans Frontières, said living abroad could help retirees save between 15-50% in daily expenses compared to staying in France. Tax policies, especially incentives for foreign pension income, are also considered an important factor in destination choice.

Vietnam ranked 9th in the 2026 list, earning high marks for its affordable living costs, diverse living environment, and steadily improving healthcare system and urban infrastructure. While living costs may be slightly higher than in some other Asian destinations, the country is viewed as offering a balanced combination of affordability, living conditions and long-term development potential.

Portugal retained the top position, thanks to living costs about 15% lower than in France, geographic proximity and well-developed infrastructure. Spain ranked second, followed by Greece, Thailand, Mauritius, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Indonesia.

Experts recommend that retirees spend time visiting and assessing living conditions, healthcare, safety and community integration before making a long-term relocation decision.

Vietnam’s debut in the top 10 reflects the Southeast Asian country’s growing appeal to international retirees, amid a rising global trend of cross-border retirement./.