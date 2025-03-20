Vietnam ramps up efforts to repatriate rescued citizens from Myanmar

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has requested local authorities to ensure safety and living conditions for the Vietnamese citizens rescued from the Myanmar – Thailand border region.



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang revealed the information at a regular press briefing on March 20 when asked about the protection of the saved citizens.



She cited the embassy as reporting that Myanmar authorities had temporarily detained several Vietnamese nationals for violations of exit – entry rules following crackdowns on online scam operations in Myawaddy, near the Thai border.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating closely with domestic agencies to verify the identities of the detained individuals. Meanwhile, Vietnam's representative bodies in Myanmar and Thailand have also been ordered to keep working with local authorities to swiftly implement protective measures and arrange for their repatriation, Hang stated./.