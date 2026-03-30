Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has signed a decision approving the restructuring of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) for the 2026-2030, with a vision to 2035, under a group-oriented model.



Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.



Between 2026 and 2030, with a longer-term outlook to 2035, production value and revenue are expected to grow by an average of more than 10% annually following the restructuring.



Other objectives include taking a leading role in connecting and collaborating with enterprises across the railway value chain, mastering core and strategic technologies, and driving the development of the railway industry. The company will also focus on building its brand to access large-scale funding, attract investors and strategic partners, and draw in high-quality human resources, while integrating more deeply into regional and global value chains.



Specifically, the parent company – the Vietnam National Railways Group – will operate as a single-member limited liability company with 100% state-owned charter capital.



The group will inherit all rights, obligations and responsibilities of the Vietnam Railways Corporation in accordance with the laws on railways, on enterprises, and on management and investment of state capital in enterprises, other relevant legal provisions, as well as existing agreements, documents and contracts signed with related parties.



As part of the implementation roadmap, a decree outlining operational mechanisms and a specific financial management framework for the corporation is expected to be issued by June 2026./.