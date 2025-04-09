Vietnam railway to launch historic train marking 50 years of reunification

Artistic rendering of the “Thong Nhat train,” designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification. (Photo: VNR)

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) will operate a specially designed pair of trains under the name Doan Tau Thong Nhat (Reunification Train), highlighting the profound historical significance of the milestone event.

As part of nationwide commemorative efforts, the railway sector is organising various activities both onboard and at stations to offer passengers a memorable and engaging travel experience during this historic occasion.

According to VNR, the Reunification Train will consist of two services: SE1 departing from Hanoi Station and SE4 departing from Saigon Station on the evening of April 29. The two trains will meet at Da Nang Station at exactly 12 noon on April 30.

During the send-off ceremonies, passengers will receive surprise gifts. Beyond a regular train ride, this journey aims to reflect on the nation’s past and deepen appreciation for peace and unity today.

On the occasion, the railway sector is offering a 40% ticket discount to people who rendered service to the revolution — including war invalids, sick soldiers, veterans, and relatives of fallen or honoured soldiers. This special offer is valid for tickets purchased between April 24 and May 9 and can be redeemed directly at railway stations upon presentation of valid documentation.

In a creative digital initiative, passengers purchasing tickets during the holiday period will also contribute to building a virtual Thong Nhat Train on the online ticketing platform. For each successful booking, a national flag will appear on the system, symbolising national pride and unity.

To meet the surge in travel demand during the holiday, VNR has opened early ticket sales and added more services on key routes. On the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City line, in addition to the five daily Thong Nhat trains, two more SE9 services will run on April 29 and 30 from Hanoi to Saigon.

Additional trains have also been scheduled on other popular routes, including Hanoi–Hai Phong, Saigon– Da Nang, Saigon–Quy Nhon, Saigon–Nha Trang, Saigon–Phan Thiet, Hanoi–Da Nang, and Hanoi–Dong Hoi./.