Vietnam - "top searched" tourism site thanks to attractive destinations

A tourist boat on the Saigon River. Photo: Van Trung

Vietnam’s tourism brand is gaining increasing recognition and competitiveness in the international market, particularly in Asia.

Recent reports from both domestic and international tourism research firms highlighted Vietnam as a top searched destination with numerous attractive locations for international travellers.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, Da Nang emerged as the most searched destination by US tourists in January 2025, surpassing Tokyo and Bangkok with remarkable 1,538% year-over-year growth from January 2024.

Notably, the central city entered the top five most searched cities by North American travellers in July 2024 and has maintained its position consistently each month since then.

Ha Giang is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination for international tourists, renowned for its breathtaking mountain passes and majestic natural landscapes. The northern mountainous province is especially popular for motorbike adventure tours lasting five to six days, offering visitors an authentic experience by stopping at local towns and ethnic minority villages.

In 2025, Ha Giang has seen a surge in interest of tourists from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China), with Korean visitors showing the strongest growth in search volume. According to Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, this trend reflects a growing global preference for immersive and adventure travel experiences.

Vietnam welcomed 711,464 Japanese tourists in 2024, with Ho Chi Minh City alone receiving 348,239 visitors, making Japan one of the city’s top six international tourist source markets.

Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, noted that the number of Japanese visitors to Vietnam have been steadily increasing each year. Marketing efforts in the East Asia nation are focused between October and March, the country’s peak travel season.

Meanwhile, Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of HCM City’s Department of Tourism, highlighted the high frequency of direct flights between Vietnam and Japan as a key driver of growth. These air services serve as a strong foundation for further expanding international tourism, she added.

A recent report by The Outbox Company, a Vietnam-based travel intelligence firm, underscores Vietnam’s growing tourism brand presence in Asia. According to the report, Thailand, Indonesia, and India ranked Vietnam’s tourism brand highly, with scores of 142.8, 138.8, and 138.2, respectively. This reflects strong brand recognition and a positive perception in these markets.

Strategies to attract more visitors



Experts recommended that Vietnam capitalise on its momentum by enhancing destination branding campaigns, introducing new tourism products, and expanding marketing efforts in key markets where its brand is well recognised.

Tourism businesses and travel agencies stressed the importance of expanding promotional efforts in high-potential and emerging markets. Localities that view tourism as a key economic sector should prioritise building a strong brand identity, diversifying tourism products, and improving service quality in restaurants and accommodations.

HCM City’s Department of Tourism has launched a promotional campaign at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome international travellers at the beginning of this year. The initiative includes multilingual welcome messages and QR codes linking to the city’s tourism information system.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with a “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” message displayed in the baggage claim area of the international terminal.

With over 40 million international and domestic passengers passing through the Tan Son Nhat International Airport annually, the city’s tourism promotion campaign is featured in 27 languages on LED screens throughout the airport.

Industry experts predicted that 2025 will be a transformative year for HCM City’s tourism sector, with a focus on diverse tourism products, professional services, exciting events, strategic partnerships, and innovative marketing strategies./.