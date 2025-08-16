Vietnam pushes for stronger Mekong–Lancang cooperation in next “golden decade”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will continue to contribute to taking Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) to new heights toward building a peaceful and prosperous future for the people, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed at the 10th MLC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Yunnan, China, on August 15.



In his remarks, Son proposed a three-pronged strategy for MLC in its next “golden decade.”



First, it is to strengthen comprehensive connectivity in transport, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. This includes expediting the construction of key infrastructure projects to ensure smooth regional logistics, swiftly concluding the ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement 3.0, and building smart customs and smart border gates to simplify procedures. Also key is the opening of the Chinese market to agricultural products from the Mekong to promote balanced and harmonious trade. Member countries should also enhance dialogue, deepen political trust, raise public awareness of the MLC mechanism, and encourage youth participation.



Second, the group must take the lead in applying science, technology, and innovation to foster rapid and sustainable sub-regional growth. Son suggested that the MLC Special Fund provide scholarships and internship programmes at top Chinese universities and high-tech companies for students and young entrepreneurs from Mekong countries, while supporting the establishment of high-tech laboratories and increasing private-sector engagement in innovation.



Third, the MLC should remain committed to sustainable development, with a focus on equitable water resource management. This involves enhancing the application of science and technology in sharing meteorological and hydrological data, strengthening cooperation between the MLC Water Resources Cooperation Centre and the Mekong River Commission, implementing the MLC water resources enhancement cooperation initiative, and improving the capacity of Mekong–Lancang officials through secondment programmes at the cooperation centre using the special fund.



Son’s proposals were warmly welcomed and praised by member states.



The meeting, attended by the foreign ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, reviewed a decade of the MLC’s formation and development and charted its course for the next 10 years.



Delegates agreed that MLC has proven to be an effective sub-regional cooperation mechanism. Implementation of the 2023–2027 MLC Action Plan has helped expand railway connectivity among member states, develop the MLC Innovation Corridor, cooperate on disaster response, and share Mekong–Lancang hydrological data. Nearly 1,000 projects funded by the MLC Special Fund have transformed many localities in member countries, improving access to clean water, promoting sustainable agriculture, upgrading schools, and developing rural infrastructure.



Looking ahead, the ministers agreed to prepare for the upgrade of cooperation to MLC 2.0 in the next decade./.