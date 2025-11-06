Vietnam protects citizens affected by online scam crackdowns

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang speaks at a press conference in Hanoi on November 6. Photo: VNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with Vietnamese embassies in Myanmar and Thailand to protect Vietnamese citizens affected by recent crackdowns on online scam operations in Myanmar, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said at a press conference in Hanoi on November 6.



Hang cited information from the Vietnamese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar showing that as of October 22, 2025, more than 70 Vietnamese citizens had moved from Myanmar to Thailand as Myanmar authorities launched raids targeting criminal and online fraud establishments.



Immediately after learning of the situation, the embassies coordinated with local authorities to verify cases and carry out citizen protection in line with both Vietnamese and local laws.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also instructed its relevant units and diplomatic missions to work with domestic and foreign authorities to complete necessary consular procedures and assist citizens in returning home as soon as possible.



Hang once again warned Vietnamese citizens to stay alert to deceptive job offers abroad promising “easy work with high pay,” which often lack proper contracts, certification, or recruitment through licensed employment agencies.



“Citizens should thoroughly verify job content, location, employer, and the identity of recruiters, as well as information about insurance and benefits, before deciding to work overseas,” she stressed.



Those needing assistance, she said, may contact the Consular Department’s hotline or the Vietnamese embassies in Myanmar and Thailand for timely support.



The spokesperson also noted that in response to the increasingly complex nature of cybercrime and online fraud, Vietnam has strengthened its legal framework on telecommunications management and cybersecurity to create effective tools for preventing violations and promoting a safe, transparent online environment.



Vietnam has joined the United Nations and member states to combat cybercrime, demonstrated through its hosting of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. Reputable international media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s proactive, leading, and cooperative approach to this issue.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and agencies have been working with partner countries to establish cooperation mechanisms to better citizen protection and improve joint efforts in tackling organised and high-tech crimes. Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad have also been directed to monitor developments and coordinate with agencies at home to quickly implement citizen protection measures.



Also at the ministry's regular press conference, Hang answered a question on international support to Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of recent natural disasters.



She said many countries and international organisations have extended sympathy, as well as provided financial aid, rescue equipment, and essential supplies to the Government and people of Vietnam, particularly to localities suffering severe losses.



“These are invaluable resources and timely support from the international community, helping people in affected localities overcome immense pain and loss to soon stabilise their lives,” Hang emphasised, affirming that the Government and people of Vietnam deeply appreciate this timely and heartfelt assistance, which demonstrates solidarity and shared efforts to help Vietnam overcome difficulties and restore normal life./.