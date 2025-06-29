Vietnam promotes tourism in Czech Republic

A visitor at the event. Photo: VNA

A Vietnam tourism promotion event, part of the "Vietnam Tourism Roadshow in Europe," was held in Prague, the Czech Republic, drawing attention from local travel businesses, media, and partners.

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, Vietnam Airlines, and domestic and international travel firms, the event is among key activities marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam–Czech Republic diplomatic relations.

Addressing the opening, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho Anh Phong highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two nations, built on trust and friendship. He emphasised tourism as a cultural bridge and economic driver, stressing Vietnam’s commitment to tailoring travel experiences to European tastes, particularly the Czech market.

Vietnam welcomed nearly 26,000 Czech tourists in 2024, with over 16,000 arrivals recorded in the first five months of this year, signaling strong growth potential.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Dieu Linh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Prague noted that the event contributes to implementing strategic partnership commitments made during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to the Czech Republic in January.

Alongside tourism presentations, the event featured traditional Vietnamese music and cuisine, offering guests an immersive cultural experience. Dishes like pho, bun cha (vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), and spring roll were served, showcasing Vietnam’s culinary appeal.

The programme also created opportunities for travel firms from both sides to connect and explore new business prospects, with Czech audiences particularly drawn to cultural, nature-based, and heritage tourism.

The progamme in Prague is part of a broader European campaign, which concludes in Berlin, aiming to enhance Vietnam’s image and strengthen tourism cooperation with the region./.