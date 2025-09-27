Vietnam promotes safe reproductive health for youth amid rising teen pregnancies

Promoting safe contraceptive methods in Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

With adolescent pregnancy remaining a pressing social issue in Vietnam, the country is implementing a series of activities under the theme “No teenage pregnancy – for your future and happiness” to raise awareness among young people about responsible sexual behaviour, rights to reproductive healthcare, and the importance of safe contraceptive methods, in response to World Contraception Day (September 26).

Alarming realities

According to a 2022 report by the Ministry of Health’s Department of Maternal Health and Children, pregnancies among adolescents aged 15–19 account for 2.5–3% of the national total, with about 3,000 abortions recorded annually at public health facilities.

Figures from the National Statistics Office of Vietnam (NSO) show that Vietnam’s population grows by nearly one million each year, with some 25 million women of reproductive age (15–49). This number is projected to rise further, increasing demand for contraceptives.

While family planning services have improved, gaps remain. The Ministry of Health statistics reveal that 49.3% of women use modern contraceptives, yet unmet need – women who wish to avoid pregnancy but cannot access suitable methods – stands at 13.5%. The rate is even higher among certain groups, particularly ethnic minority women in remote areas (17.7%).

Experts cite uneven sexual education, limited access to youth-friendly health services, and persistent stigma that discourages adolescents from seeking care as key challenges. Socio-economic disparities and cultural practices in disadvantaged areas further contribute to high rates of teenage pregnancy.

Dinh Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of Maternal Health and Children, noted that official figures represent only “the tip of the iceberg,” as many abortions occur in private clinics or through unsafe, self-administered methods.

Unsafe abortions, particularly late-term procedures, pose severe risks including ectopic pregnancy, haemorrhage, infection and even death. Abortion remains a leading cause of infertility in Vietnam, where 20–25% of couples face the condition.



Towards comprehensive solutions

Experts stress that fragmented awareness campaigns alone are not enough. Vietnam requires a comprehensive strategy integrating education, healthcare, community engagement and policy measures.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Health issued updated national guidelines on adolescent and youth reproductive health services under Decision 3261/QĐ-BYT. The documents highlight the importance of equipping young people with life skills such as decision-making, assertiveness, communication, refusal skills and emotional management, alongside knowledge of safe and consensual sexual relations.

The guidelines also call for diversified contraceptive options, improved counselling skills for health workers, and youth-friendly, safe and equitable services.

Across the country, localities are organising reproductive health and contraception education programmes, while health facilities are expanding counselling services through in-person sessions, smartphone apps and social media platforms.

On the international stage, Vietnam has deepened its commitments. In June, the Government and the Ministry of Health signed the national FP2030 pledge, which prioritises expanding access in rural and ethnic minority areas and building youth-friendly family planning services free from stigma and discrimination. The commitment marks a historic step in Vietnam’s longstanding pioneering role in reproductive health, sexual health and rights.

Standing Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently places population issues high on the national agenda, with policies adapted to domestic realities and global trends. Under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW adopted in 2017, the country aims to ensure universal access to modern contraceptives and reduce unintended adolescent pregnancies by two-thirds.

Participation in international commitments, including FP2030, supports these objectives by broadening access to quality family planning services, reducing unsafe abortions, and promoting safe, equitable reproductive health for all young people – laying the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable future./.